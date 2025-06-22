403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Warns of Global Danger
(MENAFN) The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced strong alarm on Sunday following a U.S. military strike against Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
The ministry cautioned that such actions could transform the already tense regional situation into a broader international crisis.
In an official declaration, the ministry stated, “The US attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22 has maximized the risk we repeatedly highlighted, the escalation of conflict and destabilization of the security environment.”
Ankara stressed that the offensive had increased tensions and worsened regional stability.
Türkiye noted it is “deeply concerned” about the potential fallout of the assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
The ministry warned that these incidents could elevate the ongoing confrontation to a worldwide scale.
“These developments may lead the regional dispute to a global level. We do not want to see such a disastrous scenario unfold,” the message continued.
Calling for restraint, Türkiye urged all actors involved to show responsibility and “immediately halt reciprocal attacks” in order to prevent more loss of life and devastation.
The ministry underlined that a diplomatic path is the only feasible method to solve the disagreement over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
“The only way to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program is through negotiations,” the statement said, appealing to the global community to prioritize diplomacy in resolving tensions.
Reaffirming its position, Türkiye stated its willingness to contribute positively to any peaceful resolution process.
“Türkiye stands ready to fulfill its responsibilities and make constructive contributions,” the announcement concluded.
The Turkish response came shortly after the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear targets, including the heavily fortified Fordo site, using advanced bunker-penetrating munitions and cruise missiles.
The ministry cautioned that such actions could transform the already tense regional situation into a broader international crisis.
In an official declaration, the ministry stated, “The US attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22 has maximized the risk we repeatedly highlighted, the escalation of conflict and destabilization of the security environment.”
Ankara stressed that the offensive had increased tensions and worsened regional stability.
Türkiye noted it is “deeply concerned” about the potential fallout of the assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
The ministry warned that these incidents could elevate the ongoing confrontation to a worldwide scale.
“These developments may lead the regional dispute to a global level. We do not want to see such a disastrous scenario unfold,” the message continued.
Calling for restraint, Türkiye urged all actors involved to show responsibility and “immediately halt reciprocal attacks” in order to prevent more loss of life and devastation.
The ministry underlined that a diplomatic path is the only feasible method to solve the disagreement over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
“The only way to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program is through negotiations,” the statement said, appealing to the global community to prioritize diplomacy in resolving tensions.
Reaffirming its position, Türkiye stated its willingness to contribute positively to any peaceful resolution process.
“Türkiye stands ready to fulfill its responsibilities and make constructive contributions,” the announcement concluded.
The Turkish response came shortly after the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear targets, including the heavily fortified Fordo site, using advanced bunker-penetrating munitions and cruise missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment