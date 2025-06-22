403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bahrain Calls For De-Escalation, Peace-Making Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 22 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday called for gathering regional efforts to de-escalate the situation and work on peace-making talks between US and Iran.
This came in a press release by the ministry, stressing the need to resolve the current crisis through diplomatic and peaceful means, which would bring peace and security to the region and spare its people the horrors and dangers of war.
The ministry noted that it is closely monitoring developments in the region, it noted. (end)
kna
This came in a press release by the ministry, stressing the need to resolve the current crisis through diplomatic and peaceful means, which would bring peace and security to the region and spare its people the horrors and dangers of war.
The ministry noted that it is closely monitoring developments in the region, it noted. (end)
kna
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment