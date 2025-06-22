Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain Calls For De-Escalation, Peace-Making Talks


2025-06-22 09:03:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 22 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday called for gathering regional efforts to de-escalate the situation and work on peace-making talks between US and Iran.
This came in a press release by the ministry, stressing the need to resolve the current crisis through diplomatic and peaceful means, which would bring peace and security to the region and spare its people the horrors and dangers of war.
The ministry noted that it is closely monitoring developments in the region, it noted. (end)
