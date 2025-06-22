CARICOM Council For Foreign And Community Relations (COFCOR) On The Ongoing Situation In Gaza And The Middle East
The COFCOR deplores the immense suffering and tragic loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, in Gaza, with more deaths every day and a continued inability to access food and humanitarian assistance. The bombardment and deprivation of basic necessities violate international humanitarian law. We condemn all violence against civilians, including the attacks of October 7, 2023, and the taking of hostages. We equally condemn the disproportionate military response and actions that contravene international law, as well as the continued expansion of illegal settlements.
The COFCOR calls for an immediate, unconditional, and sustained ceasefire in Gaza, urging all parties to ensure safe humanitarian access and the immediate release of all hostages and administrative detainees. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to a two-state solution as the only viable path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, in keeping with UN Security Council Resolutions.
The COFCOR calls on the international community to redouble efforts for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and negotiation.
The recent direct military confrontations between Israel and Iran, alongside other regional developments, also pose a threat to regional and global peace and security. The COFCOR stresses the urgent need for de-escalation, restraint, and the avoidance of retaliatory actions to prevent a wider conflict. We call on all actors to exercise maximum diplomatic efforts to facilitate a durable solution to the concerns of the parties.
The COFCOR stands in solidarity with all victims and reiterates its commitment to working with the international community to forge a durable peace that meets the legitimate aspirations for security and stability of all Israelis, Palestinians, and peoples in the Middle East.
