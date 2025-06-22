Nothing's First Headphones Arrive July 1-With KEF-Engineered Audio Brilliance

Nothing is releasing its Phone 3 in India on July 1. The business has now announced that on the same day, it would also introduce the Headphone 1, its first full-size headphones, in India. The business said that the Headphone 1 will arrive in India on the same day as its July 1 global launch, which was previously announced at Nothing's event on Friday.

On July 1, the Nothing Phone 3 will also arrive in India. Akis Evangelidis, the co-founder of Nothing and its current head of India, confirmed the headphones. "Headphone (1) will be launched in India at the same time as global," Akis tweeted on Friday. On the same day that many leaks verified the Headphone 1's design, Akis tweeted.

- Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) June 20, 2025

What can you expect from Headphones 1?

The business plans to use the same retro-futuristic design for its first large headphones, which includes an industrial aesthetic and a transparent back, as it has done with its phones thus far. The earpads appear to be squarish in shape rather than circular, like some of the Bowers & Wilkins that we have previously seen.

With its metal headband and generous amount of cushioning, the design also suggests that the Headphone 1 will be a high-end pair of headphones. We already know that KEF will be responsible for the sound tuning of the Headphone 1 in addition to the design, which has now been shown. KEF is now a brand that only sells incredibly expensive audio equipment. Although the company specialises in speakers, it also offers the KEF MU 7, a $400 headphone. Therefore, it is anticipated that the Headphone 1 will provide a sound that surpasses its cost and size.

- Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 20, 2025

Nothing could conceivably attempt to undercut the audio giants in terms of cost with the Headphone 1, just as it does in the phone industry. This implies that it may cost between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

On July 1, Nothing will also introduce the Phone 3 in addition to the Headphone 1. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset will power the phone, which Nothing is referring to as its“true flagship.”