Garena Free Fire Turns 8: A Celebration of Infinite Rewards, Iconic Collectibles, and Endless Possibilities to Battle in Style
(MENAFN- Spark) Cairo, Egypt - 22 June–2025 – Garena Free F’re, the world’s most downloaded mobile game, is marking another milestone with its 8th anniversary! From Jun 20 to Jul 14, fans and players around the world are invited to join an epic, month-long celebration unfolding und“r the theme of “Infinit” and Celebration.”
Inspired by the fascinating Möbius strip and the infinity symbol (∞), this ye’r’s anniversary theme reflects Free ’ire’s core commitment to delivering fresh, player-first experiences — celebrating the limitless ways players can flaunt their creativity, forge meaningful and lasting camaraderie, and immerse themselves in original, ever-evolving gameplay.
Throughout the anniversary period, players can explore a new Infinity Ring battle arena, collect Infinity Items, and check out Free Fi’e’s first-ever customizable lobby. In the lead-up to the big day, players can also enjoy early treats with Infinity Airdrops and Infinity Cakes in Battle Royale m—de — special goodies to whet their appetite before the full event launches on Jun 20.
The biggest reward drop of the year has arrived
Starting Jun 20, players can unlock an array of free, stylish, and limited-time rewards. At the heart of Fre’ Fire’s 8th anniversary reward drop is the Beyond Infinity Male Bundle, a sleek train conductor-inspired outfit designed with the ann’versary’s Infinity theme in mind. This fashion item serves as’the event’s grand prize and can be claimed by completing a set of in-game missions.
Players can also lay their hands on the exclusive Gloo Wall - 8th Anniversary, co-designed and chosen by the community earlier this year. Bursting with vibrant colors and featuring a striking anime-style rendition of Kelly, this player-created design captured the hearts and topped thousands of entries to claim the spotlight. From Jul 18, players can earn this coveted collectible by teaming up with friends in the Gloo W—ll Relay — a beloved anniversary mode making its return by popular demand.
New Gameplay: Battle for Infinity
Battle Royale, Reimagined
Free Fire’s signature Battle Royale mode is getting a fresh twist: instead of the usual airplanes, players will now drop into the game aboard themed —nfinity trains — a new take on match entry for the anniversary celebrations.
These exclusive trains will later reappear across eight train stations on the map. At any given time, only two trains will be active, with each train limited to a single team. Players will hence need to move fast and compete for control of a station to board and gain access to —he Infinity Ring — a dynamic 8th anniversary-exclusive combat zone.
Within this arena, players can claim the Infinity Items, granting powerful perks such as unlimited Gloo Wall deployment for aggressive, high-momentum plays, Revival Cards that protect gear upon respawn, and Upgrade Chips and Inhalers to sustain their edge in battle. This added layer of strategy brings fresh tension and tactical depth to every drop.
Clash Squad gets two special gameplay updates
Players can check out two exciting anniversary-exclusive additions arriving in Clash Squad — Infinity Items such as a Gloo Maker, Inhalers, and Upgrade Chips that can be unlocked by accumulating points, as well as Special Infinity Train Rounds designed for fast-paced, high reward gameplay.
During Clash Squad matches, players will encounter one of the three Special Infinity Train Round variations, each bringing a unique advantage:
1. As the Boost Express pulls into the station, players can collect enhancements for movement speed, damage, and HP recovery.
2. The Weapon Express will roll in loaded with new Infinity weapons.
3. The Gloo Wall Express delivers valuable Gloo Wall fragments players can use to replenish their Gloo Wall reserves to better withstand enemi’s’ advances.
Introducing Free ’ire’s first-ever customizable train lobby
For the first time in Free Fire history, players will also have access to a fully customizable train lobby. They can decorate their trains with personal achievement boards, themed train skins, sky, and ground customizations, and unique visual effects. Players can even generate unique train designs with an in-game AI tool that integrates their own character outfits, adding a deeper, more immersive touch to the experience.
Infinity-themed anniversary collections await
More collectibles will be launched in the Free Fire Luck Royale, blending nostalgia with fresh, themed designs. These include:
. Top Criminal (Golden): An iconic evolution of the fan-favorite Criminal series, reimagined in radiant gold. This legendary outfit features reactive elements that change color and texture as players run in-game, making it a standout for both new and long-time fans.
. New Evo Gun - P90 Gilded Corrosion: A powerful addition to the lineup, the first-ever P90 Evo Gun in Free Fire offers enhanced visuals and effects to elevate the combat experience.
. Stylish 8th Anniversary Unlimited Train-themed outfits: Specially designed male and female character bundles that let players battle in signature Free Fire style.
An animation video will be released on Jun 20, presenting the 8th anniversary theme song. Titled “Infinit”,” the cyber-infused pop rock track conveys memorable moments in Free Fire, bound to excite players and evoke emotional resonance. The animation video also pays tribute to classic bundles launched over the ye—rs — which will be recrafted in the Infinity theme this anniversary. Finally, fans and players can catch a glimpse of a shadowy, iconic ninja silhouette at the end of the —ideo — an Easter egg for what is ahead in the weeks to follow.
