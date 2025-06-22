Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Intelligence Unit Targets Russian Fuel Train In Zaporizhzhia Region


2025-06-22 08:55:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing a post by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Facebook, the rapid combat operation resulted in the destruction of several fuel tanks intended for Russian military use.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, the Zaporizhzhia operational and strategic group of troops, the SBU Alpha special forces unit, and the State Special Communications Service's Next group.

“Another successful strike by the masters of military intelligence drones took place on the railway section between Levadne and Molochansk,” the DIU reported.

According to the DIU, thick black smoke and flames billowed into the sky from the struck fuel tanks, which contained diesel and other fuels.

Read also: Guerrillas identify Russian radio technical stations in occupied Crimea

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, strike drone operators from the Department of Active Operations of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 missile system, an Imbir radar station, and a Pantsyr-S1 air defense system in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

