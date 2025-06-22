Syrskyi: Ukrainian Forces Control 90 Sq Km In Kursk Region
“In April 2025, Russian forces- approximately 60,000 personnel, including two airborne assault divisions, assault brigades, and marine units-were assigned to redeploy to new combat zones to reinforce offensive operations in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson sectors. The goal was to accelerate the pace of their offensive. However, our active operations in the Glushkovsky district of Russia's Kursk region disrupted these plans,” Syrskyi said.
According to him, the Russian units were ultimately prevented from redeploying to other sectors. One brigade, which had already begun moving toward the Pokrovsk sector, was redirected back to the Kursk region. As a result, approximately 10,000 Russian troops are currently engaged in fighting within the Glushkovsky district on Russian territory.Read also: First wave of army corps commanders takes charge of assigned areas – CinC Syrskyi
“The Ukrainian army controls about 90 square kilometers of the territory in the Glushkovsky district in Russia's Kursk region. These are our preemptive actions to counter a potential enemy offensive,” Syrskyi emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 171 combat engagements occurred along the front lines on June 21, with the most intense Russian assaults concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector.
Photo credit: AFU MCD
