Russian Troops Shelled 36 Settlements In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“There were no casualties or injuries as a result of Russian shelling of the region. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out more than 90 shelling attacks on 36 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts,” the report said.

It is noted that the enemy launched nearly 20 MLRS strikes, up to 10 guided bombs strikes, carried out more than 20 VOG drops from UAVs, and also fired FPV drones, UAVs, and launched a missile strike.

As a result of the shelling, non-residential premises, an apartment building, and private residential buildings were damaged in the Sumy community; a private house was damaged in the Khotyn community; and a private residential building and a farm building were damaged in the Bilopilia community.

Over the past day, another 27 people were evacuated from the border communities of the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Sumy community, a Russian UAV hit a residential building , damaging the roof and windows.