Maoists Will Not Get Respite Even During Monsoon: Home Minister Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, June 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated the government's resolve to eradicate Maoism by March 31 next year and announced that the rebels will not get a breather even during monsoon.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory's Raipur campus, HM Shah said,“Unlike pervious years, when the anti-Maoist operations used to get slowed down during monsoon, I want to assure the people that we will not let the rebels sleep even during rains.”

The Home Minister also hailed Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his deputy Vijay Sharma for sharpening the operations against Maoism in the state.“They have encouraged police forces, and I congratulate the two on behalf of the Central government,” he said.

HM Shah also appealed to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream by availing the state government's rehabilitation package.

“I assure all those rebels who have surrendered that the Centre and State government will fulfil their commitment to them,” he said.

Earlier, he called upon Chhattisgarh youth to become adventurous in setting up enterprises and start-ups for bringing about a new wave of investment in the state.

He highlighted the launch of 'Mind-to-Market' i-Hub incubation set-up in the state, claiming that it would hold the hands of startup launchers and nurture youth to become MSME owners.

Crediting the creation of Chhattisgarh to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, HM Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shaping the modern-day state.

Addressing the inauguration event, the Home Minister said that Sunday marked a significant day as three key projects impacting the criminal justice system of the state were being launched.

“The foundation stone of NFSU and CFSL is being laid, along with the launch of the transit campus of the University in which 180 students will start their education in courses like B.Sc and M.Sc in cyber and forensic science, among others,” he said.

“I want the youth to trust PM Modi and understand that their degree from NFSU will be a guarantee for their job,” he said.

The NFSU campus is proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 145 crore by the Centre, while the CFSL will be built at a cost of Rs 123 crore.

HM Shah said PM Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 cannot be achieved without timely delivery of justice and the three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, effective July 1, 2024 -- are a step in that direction.

The setting up of a forensic university and lab is a step in the direction of timely justice and establishing an evidence-based criminal justice system in which verdict is delivered within three years, he said.