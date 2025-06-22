“We Have Celebrated Mysuru Dasara For 11 Days Before,” Says Pramoda Devi Wadiyar
Mysuru: The announcement that this year's world-famous Dasara festival will be celebrated over 11 days instead of the usual 10 has generated widespread interest. Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar clarified that this is not unprecedented.
“We have celebrated Dasara for 11 days in the past as well, including in 1920, 1929, 1953, 1963, 1980, 1990, 1998, 2000, 2015, and 2016,” she stated.
Lunar calendar decides Dasara dates
She explained that the duration of the celebration is determined by the movements of the sun and moon, as the Mysore Palace follows the original Panchanga based on the Lunar Calendar. Therefore, the festival will proceed as usual without any obstacles.
Royal family assures farmers over land ownership issue
No need for farmers to worry about 4,500-acre account. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar addressed concerns regarding land ownership in some villages of Chamarajanagar taluk, saying there is no cause for alarm.
“There is no need for villagers to worry about this matter. We submitted all the relevant documents to the District Commissioner in 2014. He may simply be unaware of them,” she said.
Historical documents back land claim
She pointed out that the 4,500 acres are listed in the property register signed in 1951 by then-government secretary Srinivasan.
“Even if the land is listed under the palace's name, we will ensure it is handed over after discussions with the villagers,” she added.
“If the Maharaja gifted the land, we will certainly not evict them. Villagers should submit any gift deed documents to the palace office,” she reassured.
DC unresponsive to calls and messages
Pramoda Devi also mentioned her efforts to reach out to the Chamarajanagar District Commissioner, stating,“I called him, but he didn't respond. I even sent a message, but there was no reply.”
She concluded by urging villagers,“Even if you don't have a record of the gift, don't worry. Submit whatever documents you have to the palace office. There will be a solution.”
