Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar Says Tumakuru Will Get Intercity Rail And Metro Soon
Tumakuru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is underway to introduce an intercity train and metro rail system in Tumakuru, alongside a satellite town development plan. The initiative aims to enhance the city's growth and infrastructure, making it comparable to Bengaluru in terms of development.
Speaking at the Amrit Mahotsav, the 75th birthday celebration of Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, held at the Government Junior College Grounds, Shivakumar said,“Our government is committed to the holistic development of Tumakuru, just like Bengaluru. We are formulating multiple projects for this region, which holds rich religious and educational heritage.”
Tribute to KN Rajanna on his 75th birthday
The Deputy CM praised K.N. Rajanna, calling him a straightforward and self-respecting leader, as well as a committed farmer and friend of the people.“This is a historic birthday celebration for Rajanna. I pray to God to give him and his family the strength to continue serving society,” he said.
Support for cooperative sector and farmers
Highlighting the hardships of farmers, Shivakumar remarked,“A farmer gets no bribe, no promotion, and no pension. We are strengthening the cooperative sector to support them.”
He recalled his own tenure as Cooperation Minister under S.M. Krishna, saying that during that time, Rajanna was made president of Apex Bank and Shadakshari was appointed president of SLD Bank.
Long-standing partnership in cooperative development
Shivakumar emphasised his long association with Rajanna, particularly in advancing the cooperative movement.“We participated in international cooperative partnership programmes in Japan, South Korea, and other nations. These experiences enriched our understanding of the cooperative sector. Now, we are working together in the government,” he said.
