U.S. Crossed Red Line, Killed Diplomacy: Iran

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Ankara – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared Sunday that“the time for diplomacy has passed” and warned that the United States had crossed a“very big red line” by bombing Iran's nuclear facilities overnight - a move Tehran says amounts to a declaration of war

Speaking at a hastily convened press conference in Istanbul just hours after the strikes, Araghchi accused Washington and Tel Aviv of“deliberately blowing up” ongoing diplomatic efforts and vowed that Iran would respond“in accordance with our rights and national security priorities.”

“The warmongering, lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression,” he said in the first public remarks by a senior Iranian official since the attack.

Araghchi added,“There is no red line the U.S. has not crossed - and the most dangerous one was what happened only last night when they attacked nuclear facilities.”

“The most dangerous one happened only last night,” Araghchi said, vowing that Iran would defend itself“by all means necessary against, not just US military aggression, but also the reckless and unlawful actions of the Israeli regime”.

'We Never Left the Table'

He said he would travel to Moscow later Sunday for emergency talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the U.S. formally enters Israel's war against Iran.

“I'm going to Moscow this afternoon” to hold“serious consultations with the Russian President tomorrow”, he said.

Despite fresh European appeals for Iran to return to negotiations, Araghchi dismissed them as hollow.

“How can Iran return to something it never left?” he said.“Last week we were negotiating with the U.S. - then Israel struck. This week we were talking with Europe - then the U.S. bombed us.”

He called the U.S. strikes a“betrayal of diplomacy” and a violation of international law, accusing Washington of breaching the UN Charter, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and Iran's sovereignty.

“The world must not forget that it was the United States which - in the midst of a process to forge a diplomatic outcome - betrayed diplomacy by supporting the genocidal Israeli regime's launch of an illegal war of aggression on the Iranian nation,” he said.

“So we were in diplomacy, but we were attacked. They gave a green light to Israelis, if not instructed them, to attack Iran's nuclear facilities. They have proved that they are not men of diplomacy, and they only understand the language of threat and force.”

From Talk to Retaliation

Just hours after the American strikes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of 40 missiles at Israel, including the long-range Khaybar Shekan. Several struck Tel Aviv, causing widespread damage. Israeli officials reported at least 80 injuries and confirmed significant damage to infrastructure.

In a defiant statement, the IRGC called the U.S. action“a blatant and unprecedented act of aggression” and vowed that Operation True Promise III - Iran's ongoing retaliatory campaign - would escalate.

“Washington has placed itself squarely at the forefront of this war,” the IRGC said.“The aggressor front lacks the initiative and capacity to escape devastating retaliation.”

It warned that Iran's response would go“beyond the delusional calculations of the aggressor alliance.”

“Those who have violated this land must now await responses that will bring deep regret.”

U.S. Escalation: A Risky Bet

The U.S. confirmed it struck three key nuclear-related sites in Iran early Sunday. In an address from the White House, President Donald Trump said the targets were“completely and fully obliterated,” describing the mission as essential to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons capability.

Trump's decision - reportedly made in close coordination with Israel - marks the first direct U.S. military engagement in Israel's campaign against Iran and represents a major escalation with unpredictable consequences.

American B-2 stealth bombers reportedly deployed 30,000-pound“bunker-buster” bombs against deeply fortified underground sites - a capability unique to the U.S.

With Iran vowing further retaliation and the U.S. now openly aligned with Israel's military campaign, the risk of a broader regional conflict is higher than at any time in the last two decades.