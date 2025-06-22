Why Corporations Are Backing Away From Supporting Pride This Year

MENAFN - The Conversation) Prime Minister Mark Carney recently raised the Pride flag on Parliament Hill and lamented the growing anti-2SLGBTQIA+ sentiment in Canada . He also committed $1.5 million to make Pride festivals across the country safer .

This political support stands in sharp contrast to the many businesses that have reduced or ended their support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community this Pride season.

Multinational corporations like Google, as well as Canadian-owned companies like Molson Coors, have divested from supporting festivals , while Target has scaled back its Pride merchandise due to threats against employees and large-scale conservative backlash.

The impact is already being felt. Pride Toronto is currently facing a $900,000 funding gap . Executive director Kojo Modeste recently told CBC News this corporate divestment appears to be linked to the larger backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre-left, takes part in a flag-raising ceremony with the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and the Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) Rechie Valdez, marking Pride Month on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Fear of punitive measures

In January, United States President Donald Trump issued an executive order to dismantle DEI initiatives in federal agencies and target private companies that support DEI measures. In the executive order , Trump's administration called DEI measures and mandates“immoral discrimination programs.”

Spearheaded by journalist-cum-activist and Trump adviser Christopher Rufo , the attacks against so-called“woke” DEI programs are fuelled by the“culture wars” that pit equity and inclusion against merit and the free market.

Major private corporations, including IBM , quickly bent to the pressure of Trump's anti-DEI orders by gutting their programs and shifting corporate donorship away from“woke” initiatives.

The pressure to comply with anti-DEI measures hasn't ended with corporations. More recently, Trump has set his sights on the U.S. post-secondary system, freezing US$2.2 million in federal grants and US$60 million in contracts after Harvard University refused to comply with the administration's demands related to its DEI programs.

Students, faculty and members of the Harvard University community rally in April 2025 in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In Canada, the rollback of DEI programs isn't as loud, but it is happening. Michelle Grocholsky, the CEO of Empowered EDI in Toronto, told CBC News companies are reducing their budgets and cutting their staff . In the midst of job cuts in January 2025, the Alberta Investment Management Corporation removed their DEI staff .

Following in the footsteps of the U.S., Alberta's United Conservative Party membership passed a resolution to eliminate DEI programs and training in the public service. The party has also indicated it will remove government funding from post-secondary institutions that continue to do DEI work.

Declining public support

In addition to the rollback of DEI programs, the ongoing corporate reductions in Pride support are taking place amid increasing anti-2SLGBTQIA+ sentiment.

A 2024 poll reported that, in Canada, support for 2SLGBTQIA+ visibility - like representation on screens and in sports - is lower than it was in 2021. Compared to previous years, Canadians also expressed less support for transgender rights, and this level of support was lower than the 26 other countries surveyed.

Not surprisingly, this declining public support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community coincides with rising hate crimes targeting 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. In 2023, Statistics Canada reported a 69 per cent increase in hate crimes targeting sexual orientation.

Public attitudes don't change in a vacuum. They are deeply influenced by hate movements , political rhetoric and the spread of misinformation and disinformation weaponized by politicians and leaders to dehumanize the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, particularly transgender people.

This dehumanization incites fear, violence and support for anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate. It has coincided with companies silently withdrawing their support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Where we live, in Alberta, the provincial government has passed the most draconian anti-trans laws Canada has ever seen . As we (Corinne L. Mason and Leah Hamilton) have previously written , Premier Danielle Smith's government has unveiled a suite of policies targeting transgender, intersex and gender diverse children and youth in Alberta, and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community more broadly.

In this environment of reduced public and political support, it's not surprising to see companies backing away from the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Getting back to Pride's roots

The fact that companies have quickly backed away from their support of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community - by halting production of Pride merchandise or reducing sponsorship in Pride festivals - illustrates the conditionality of their support.

Rather than beg big business to come back to the table, some members of the community are using this moment to reflect on how corporate“Love is Love” campaigns haven't actually led to increased quality of life or justice for our communities.

While it has received less media coverage than calls to remove police from Pride and the presence of Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement at Pride festivals, the corporatization of Pride has long been subject of debate in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community .

Those against“rainbow capitalism” - the shallow and inauthentic use of Pride imagery in advertising - argue for a return to community-based and radical protest rather than settling for flag-waving bankers throwing beads from atop expensive floats.

Pride Month is rooted in protest and resistance against police violence and systemic oppression. It was led by Black trans women and can be traced back to the Stonewall Riots . Today, Pride still isn't simply a party and parade.

A woman holds a flag during the Pride parade in Toronto in June 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Authentic 'rainbow dollars'

In this sociopolitical climate of legislated DEI rollbacks and declining public support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, organizations that want to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community should back up their messaging with meaningful actions and structural support.

Some organizations have shown a commitment to structural support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community from its beginning, including the Northern Super League , the top-division professional women's soccer league in Canada. The league openly and consistently amplifies and supports its 2SLGBTQIA+ players, coaches, staff and fans. Founded by Diana Matheson, an openly queer woman, the league is founded on inclusion as a core value.

When it comes to creating Pride merchandise, Social Made Local is a queer-owned Canadian apparel company in Saskatoon that focuses on gender-inclusive sizing, sustainability and community. They donate a portion of their sales to Canadian non-profits like Rainbow Railroad .

Companies that want to show their support can spend their rainbow dollars in good faith through actions that meaningfully support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. This could include creating programs that support queer entrepreneurs, donating to legal funds that are fighting discriminatory legislation, and partnering with 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations to amplify their work.