JIEC Signs 7Th Mou To Empower Jordan's Industrial Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, June 22 (Petra) – Al-Balqa' Applied University (BAU) and Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the field training areas.During the signing ceremony, BAU President Dr. Ahmad Ajlouni said the memo falls within the university's "openness" to Jordan's productive sectors, which contributes to bridging the theoretical-practical gap and enhancing students' opportunities in the labor market.Ajlouni noted the university's "commitment" to developing its curricula in partnership with the Kingdom's industrial sector to graduate "qualified competencies to compete and innovate."JIEC Director Omar Juwaid, in turn, said this memo is the 7th agreement signed by the company with the Kingdom's academic sector as part of its efforts to align visions of Jordan's industrial and academic sectors.Juwaid noted the importance of this cooperation in supporting local industry and empowering Jordanian youth.On its goals, the memo aims to support the BAU students' graduation projects, align curricula with needs of the industrial labor market, facilitate alumni employment within industrial estates and involve experts from the Kingdom's industrial sector in the academic process.The MoU also features cooperation in establishing a research center and business incubator at the BAU College of Engineering Technology.Additionally, the 5-year agreement provides a practical framework for strengthening the joint partnership to serve both students and the national economy.