Gaza Death Toll Rises To 55,959 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

Gaza, June 22 (Petra) – 51 Palestinians were killed and 104 others injured in the past 24 hours due to continued Israeli airstrikes, Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.In its daily update, the ministry noted numerous victims remain trapped under rubble, as ambulance and civil defense teams fail to evacuate due to the ongoing aggression.To date, the cumulative death toll since the start of the Israeli offensive has reached 55,959, with 131,242 people reported injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.