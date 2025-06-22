Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From UAE's Pres.


2025-06-22 08:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 22 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday a phone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
During the call, the two sides reviewed the brotherly relations between the two countries and discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, as well as the conflict between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
His Highness the Amir and Sheikh Mohammad Al-Nahyan also discussed the latest regional and international developments. (end)
