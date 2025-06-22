Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canada Monitors Khalistani Extremist Activity

2025-06-22 07:58:15
(MENAFN) A recent document released by the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) highlights that a minor segment of Khalistani separatists residing in Canada still utilize the country as a hub to finance and orchestrate acts of political violence in India.

These Khalistani activists, also identified as Sikh separatists, aim to establish an ethno-religious state called Khalistan by separating from the Indian region of Punjab.

Although the Khalistan campaign reached its height in India during the 1980s, it now holds little domestic support.

Despite that, certain members of the Sikh diaspora continue efforts to revive the movement from Canada.

There remains a dispute between India and Canada regarding the level of threat associated with Khalistani supporters.

The CSIS report notes, “Some Canadians participate in legitimate and peaceful campaigning to support the Khalistan movement,” clarifying that, “Non-violent advocacy for an independent state of Khalistan is not considered extremism.”

However, the intelligence report also emphasizes, “Only a small group of individuals are considered Khalistani extremists because they continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India.”

