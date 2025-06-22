US Strikes On Iran Risk 'War With Irreversible Consequences': Red Cross Chief

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: The military escalation in the Middle East risks sparking warfare with irreversible consequences, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday, following US strikes on Iran.

ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric called for civilians and medical personnel to be spared after the US military hit three Iranian nuclear sites, joining its ally Israel's bombing campaign.

"The intensification and spread of major military operations in the Middle East risk engulfing the region -- and the world -- in a war with irreversible consequences," Spoljaric said in a statement.

"The world cannot absorb limitless war.

"Upholding international humanitarian law is not a choice -- it is an obligation. Civilians must be spared from the conduct of hostilities."

She said medical personnel and first responders must be allowed to carry out their life-saving work safely.

Spoljaric said the ICRC had delegations in both Iran and Israel and was mobilising teams and supplies to scale up to increasing needs.

However, "no humanitarian response can substitute for political will to prioritise peace, stability and human life", she said.