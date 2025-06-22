ASE Index Drops 0.23% To Close At 2,640 Points

Amman, June 22 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Sunday's trading session with a 0.23 percent decline, closing at 2,640 points.A total of 2.5 million shares were traded, with a value of JD6.4 million, across 1,802 transactions.Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 25 recorded declines in share prices, 15 saw gains, and 27 remained unchanged.

