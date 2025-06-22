Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Minister Highlights New Platform For Discovering Agricultural Talent

Deputy Minister Highlights New Platform For Discovering Agricultural Talent


2025-06-22 07:05:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The“Üfüq” Career Development Program is a vital platform for identifying skilled professionals in the agricultural sector and is helping to drive the growth of specialized competitions in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev made the remarks during an interview at the final stage of the program, held in cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and the“Yüksəliş” Public Union.

Hajiyev noted that the“Yüksəliş” competition, established by a 2019 presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, has been held five times and received nearly 40,000 applications overall.

For the first time, a sector-specific edition focused on agriculture was organized, drawing applications from more than 2,000 candidates.

MENAFN22062025000195011045ID1109706228

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search