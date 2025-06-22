403
Iraq: No Radiation Contamination Detected After US Strikes On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, June 22 (KUNA) -- Iraq's National Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Regulatory Authority announced on Sunday that no radioactive contamination has been detected in the country following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
In a statement, Head of the authority Fadel Hawi, confirmed that "Based on the measurements from our radiological monitoring and early warning systems, and at border crossings, no contamination has been recorded."
He noted that all readings remain "within normal background radiation limits," explaining that the authority's Central Emergency Operations Room has been actively monitoring the situation since the initial Israeli strikes on Iran began on June 13.
The authority continues to provide reassurance to the public that the situation is currently safe, while emphasizing that national emergency response plans remain on standby to be activated in the event of any incident. (end)
