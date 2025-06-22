403
Kuwait Amir Receives Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Seif Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness also received First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah and Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah (end)
