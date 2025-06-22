Kate Middleton Celebrates Prince William's Birthday With Heartwarming Photo

Kate Middleton marked Prince William's 43rd birthday with a sweet tribute, sharing an adorable photo of the Prince of Wales surrounded by their beloved puppies on Instagram.

The Princess of Wales dedicated the post to her husband, writing, "Happy birthday... Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!"The photo features William sitting in the grass, surrounded by their black Cocker Spaniel and three of her puppies.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

This post comes just five months after William dedicated a rare tribute to Kate for her birthday in January couple's strong bond has been evident throughout their marriage, particularly during challenging times, such as Kate's recent cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Despite these difficulties, the couple has prioritised their family and relationships, finding strength in each other completing chemotherapy last September, Kate reflected on how her health battle gave her a new perspective on life."Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said in a video shared on Instagram, adding, "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted."

In January, Kate shared the good news on social media that she is officially in remission."It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she wrote in a message on X earlier this year. (ANI)