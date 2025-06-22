Google Messages Just Got Smarter With Whatsapp-Like Features-Here's What's New

Google Messages now has WhatsApp features like 'Delete for Everyone' and notification snooze. This gives millions of users a better experience. Learn how to use the new features.

Google has released significant new updates to its messaging app (Google Messages). This is said to provide users with an enhanced messaging experience. New features include snoozing notifications and options like "Delete for Everyone" similar to WhatsApp.

These features are gradually being rolled out to all users. This allows users to enjoy social media-like functionality within the messaging app itself. The snooze feature allows you to temporarily pause any notifications that appear in the message section. At the same time, the "Delete for Everyone" option helps you completely delete a message you previously sent.

This new update will greatly benefit millions of users. Google has been refining these features for a long time.

For example, if you accidentally send a message or find an error in it, the "Delete for Everyone" feature will be very useful. Just like in WhatsApp, it ensures that the message is deleted from the recipient's view. This feature was first discovered for beta users last February. It is noteworthy that it is now available to everyone.

To use the "Delete for Everyone" feature, long press the message you sent. Then two options will appear: "Delete for Everyone" and "Delete for Me". If you want the message to be deleted on both ends, you should select the "Delete for Everyone" option. This will ensure that the message you sent is deleted from both your phone and the recipient's phone.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature to enhance the experience of group calls. This feature, called "Raise Hand", will help participants in group voice and video calls to let others know when they want to speak.

This can reduce interruptions during calls and make group conversations more organized and smooth. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, this new feature has been discovered in the latest WhatsApp Android 2.25.19.7 beta update.