Bengaluru Gardener Robbed Of College Fee Savings Thieves Steal ₹65,000 And Gold From Empty Home
Bengaluru: A gardener named Srinivas, residing near Bengaluru Palace, has become the victim of a heartbreaking robbery. Thieves broke into his home and stole ₹65,000 in cash along with 5 grams of gold jewellery, money he had borrowed to pay for his three daughters' college fees.
Break-in happened while family was at work, college
The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when the house was unoccupied. Srinivas and his wife were away at work, and their three daughters were attending college. Taking advantage of the situation, unidentified individuals broke into the residence and stole the cash and valuables.
Loan taken to fund daughters' education
Just last week, Srinivas had taken a loan and saved ₹65,000 specifically for his daughters' education. The theft has now left the family in distress. "This money was saved for my children's future... I don't know what to do now," a tearful Srinivas said.
Police investigation underway
A complaint has been filed with the Sadashivanagar police. Officers have inspected the scene and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area. A special team has been formed to identify and apprehend the suspects. This tragic incident highlights the vulnerability of working-class families like Srinivas's. The theft has not only robbed them of money but also jeopardised the future of three young girls. Local residents and social service organisations are urged to come forward and support the family during this difficult time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment