Bengaluru Gardener Robbed Of College Fee Savings Thieves Steal ₹65,000 And Gold From Empty Home

Bengaluru: A gardener named Srinivas, residing near Bengaluru Palace, has become the victim of a heartbreaking robbery. Thieves broke into his home and stole ₹65,000 in cash along with 5 grams of gold jewellery, money he had borrowed to pay for his three daughters' college fees.

Break-in happened while family was at work, college

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when the house was unoccupied. Srinivas and his wife were away at work, and their three daughters were attending college. Taking advantage of the situation, unidentified individuals broke into the residence and stole the cash and valuables.

Loan taken to fund daughters' education

Just last week, Srinivas had taken a loan and saved ₹65,000 specifically for his daughters' education. The theft has now left the family in distress. "This money was saved for my children's future... I don't know what to do now," a tearful Srinivas said.

Police investigation underway

A complaint has been filed with the Sadashivanagar police. Officers have inspected the scene and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area. A special team has been formed to identify and apprehend the suspects. This tragic incident highlights the vulnerability of working-class families like Srinivas's. The theft has not only robbed them of money but also jeopardised the future of three young girls. Local residents and social service organisations are urged to come forward and support the family during this difficult time.