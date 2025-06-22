Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Speaks To Iran's President, Calls For Immediate De-Escalation And Regional Peace

2025-06-22 06:09:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he spoke with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the growing tensions in West Asia following recent military strikes. 

 

Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional...

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2025

 

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed deep concern over the ongoing escalation and stressed the urgent need for calm. He reaffirmed India's consistent position that peace can only be restored through dialogue and diplomacy. The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of regional stability and urged all sides to prioritise de-escalation to prevent further conflict Modi's call for de-escalation comes after United States bombed Iran's top nuclear sites, namely Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, using B-2 stealth bombers and bunker buster bombs.

 

