PM Modi Speaks To Iran President, Reiterates 'Call For Immediate De-Escalation, Dialogue And Diplomacy'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he spoke with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, and expressed deep concern at the recent escalations.

“Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The US military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel's effort to decapitating Iran's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran's threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

The decision to directly involve the US comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country's air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities, an AP report said.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for details)