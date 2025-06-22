Üfüq Program Helps Develop Future Leaders In Agriculture, Says Minister

Üfüq Program Helps Develop Future Leaders In Agriculture, Says Minister
The“Üfüq” Career Development Program plays a vital role in identifying, developing, and preparing leadership-capable professionals within Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, contributing to the formation of a strategic talent pool for the sector.
Azernews reports that Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov made the statement during an interview at the final stage of the program, which is being implemented in partnership with the“Yüksəliş” Public Union under a memorandum of cooperation.
“This year marks the launch of the program, and in its first stage, 2,771 ministry employees registered. The main eligibility criteria were holding a higher education degree and being employed by the Ministry,” the minister noted.
He explained that 1,331 candidates successfully advanced to the second stage, and following aptitude tests conducted in the third stage, 205 participants qualified for the final phase.
Minister Mammadov emphasized that the program creates a foundation for these individuals to advance into higher-level positions within the Ministry of Agriculture and to take on more active roles in managing the country's agricultural sector in the future.
