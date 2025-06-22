403
Kuwait Army Vice Chief Visits Amiri Guard, Ensures Readiness
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 22 (KUNA) -- Vice Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah went on a field visit on Sunday to the Amiri Guard to follow up with army readiness, ensure combative ability and bolster state security.
Receiving Al-Sabah was Major General Bader Al-Sahloul and Amiri Guard Commander Major General Adel Al-Kandari.
The Vice Chief was briefed on readiness levels and allocated duties to Amiri Guard units, and was taken to a number of sites to overlook latest security and preventative measures.
Vice Chief Al-Sabah commended the discipline and efforts of Amiri guard personnel in committing to their duties. (end)
