Oman Condemns, Denounces US Attacks On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, June 22 (KUNA) -- Oman condemned and denounced the US attacks on Iran's nuclear sites, expressing concerns over the escalation caused by these actions.
In a statement published by Oman News Agency (ONA) on Sunday, the Sultanate called for immediate de-escalation, noting that the US military operation against Iran was a violation of the international law and the UN Charter, which allows states that Iran has the right of executing nuclear projects for peaceful purposes.
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites, aiming to destroy the country's nuclear program. (end)
