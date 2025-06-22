Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oman Condemns, Denounces US Attacks On Iran


2025-06-22 05:04:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, June 22 (KUNA) -- Oman condemned and denounced the US attacks on Iran's nuclear sites, expressing concerns over the escalation caused by these actions.
In a statement published by Oman News Agency (ONA) on Sunday, the Sultanate called for immediate de-escalation, noting that the US military operation against Iran was a violation of the international law and the UN Charter, which allows states that Iran has the right of executing nuclear projects for peaceful purposes.
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites, aiming to destroy the country's nuclear program. (end)
nfa


MENAFN22062025000071011013ID1109705969

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search