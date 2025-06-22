'US STRIKES IRAN' Trump Confirms Bombing Of Three Nuclear Sites Using B-2 Bombers!
In a major escalation, US President Donald Trump announced on June 22 that the US has launched a 'very successful' attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Speaking via Truth Social, Trump confirmed the use of stealth B-2 bombers, America's most advanced strike aircraft, capable of delivering deep-penetration bombs ideal for such missions. A US official confirmed that the B-2s played a direct role, and all warplanes have safely exited Iranian airspace. The strike follows over a week of intense aerial warfare between Israel and Iran, resulting in mounting casualties.
