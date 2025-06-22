Iran-Israel War:“India Must Stay Vigilant,” Says Expert As US Joins Conflict With Strikes

New Delhi: As the United States has escalated its involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict by striking three key nuclear facilities in Iran, defence expert Praful Bakshi on Sunday emphasised the critical role India could play in helping deescalate the ongoing conflict, highlighting how Prime Minister Narendra Modi could leverage the friendly relations between the two nations and push for a peaceful resolution.

US escalates conflict with strikes on Iran's nuclear sites

"For India, it's a time to be more vigilant. Both Iran and Israel are our friends. With Israel, we have an emotional connection...a personality like PM Modi, I think, will raise this issue with both sides to end this war," Bakshi told ANI.

Bakshi also highlighted how the strikes on nuclear facilities Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan have signalled to Iran that the US is "serious now," comparing it to a predator who hunts their prey no matter what, and suggested that President Donald Trump will keep doing similar acts.

Bakshi compares Trump's actions to a relentless predator

"Iran now understands that America is serious. Once America finds its prey, the way it does in Iraq, even if the prey is not at fault, the hunter will do what it does; President Trump will keep doing this," he said.

The defence expert also indicated that the strikes served as a warning to China and Russia, who have been supportive of Iran.

Trump issues fresh warning: peace or greater tragedy for Iran

Earlier today, in his first public address since carrying out 'precision' strikes in Iran, US President Donald Trump warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said. While talking about the strikes in a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days."

Trump also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said,“I want to thank Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

Top brass of the American political leadership stood beside Trump as he delivered the remarks-- Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.

Trump's announcement came just two days after he said he had opened a two-week window for diplomacy.