Relationship Guide: 7 Things Every Couple Must Do Before Having Kids

Having a child is one of the biggest life-altering experiences a couple can go through. As much as the idea of having a family can be thrilling and heartwarming, it's worth noting that raising a child isn't all about love-there's emotional, financial, and mental preparation involved as well. Before embarking, here are 7 important things that every couple must do in order to make sure they're ready to bring up a child as a team.

7 things every couple must do before having kids:

1. Have the Big Conversations

Couples need to talk about significant matters like parenting, religious or cultural orientation, education, and even the discipline method before they become parents. They are conversations that prevent fights in the long run and get both partners on the same page on what they want to be as parents.

2. Strengthen Your Communication

Parenting is stressful. Developing communication now will be worth it when you're running on little sleep and high emotion. Listen carefully, speak with respect, and resolve conflicts without blame. Effective co-parenting depends upon a solid foundation of communication.

3. Determine Financial Readiness

Having a child is expensive-from medical care to nursery furniture to education costs later. Before kids, do an accounting of your savings, medical insurance, and income stability. Consider budgeting, the setting aside of an emergency fund, and envisioning child-care costs. Financial tranquility removes future worry to a great extent.

4. Reach Accord on Career and Life Objectives

Discuss how each of your careers will potentially shift when the baby comes. Will one of you be taking time off? Will you split the childcare duties? Do you both plan to continue working full-time? Clarifying expectations beforehand prevents resentment later and helps you balance your priorities with family needs.

5. Work Through Emotional Baggage

Childhood trauma, unaddressed insecurities, or deep-seated phobias can unintentionally affect our parenting. Seek therapy or counseling if you need to, either of you individually or as a pair. Being emotionally attuned to yourself translates to healthier parenting and a better relationship.

6. Test Your Teamwork

Whether it's having a pet, going on a big trip, or coping with a home renovation-do something that forces you to work together in a stress situation. This will give you a sense of how well you motivate each other, make decisions together, and divide up the work-skills you'll need to employ as parents.

7. Create a Support Network

Having a good support group of family, friends, or a community of parents is a game-saver. Start building those networks now. Knowing who to call when you need them is what gives you emotional backbone and helpful service when you need it most.

Having children isn't just about expanding your family, it's about setting the foundation for that expansion. Investing in your relationship today isn't just about preparing yourself to be excellent parents, but it's also about ensuring the foundation of your relationship stands the test of time and withstands the highs and lows of having a child. Parenting will challenge you, but preparation can make you come out on top.