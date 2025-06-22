ENG Vs IND: Ex-England Captain Highlights Captaincy Challenge For Shubman Gill In Headingley Test
Former England captain Nasser Hussain highlighted the challenge for a young Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, to deal with a fiery Three Lions batting attack, saying that Headingley is a "hard place to captain in".
After managing 471 runs in their first innings with three centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman and Rishabh Pant, India did get an early wicket of Zak Crawley thanks to Jasprit Bumrah, but England ended the second session at 107/1 in 24 overs, with Ben Duckett (53*) and Ollie Pope (48*) playing some seriously attacking cricket.
Headingley a hard place for Gill to captain
Speaking on air as quoted by Sky Sports, the ex-England captain said,“That is the challenge for Shubman Gill, especially here at Headingley. It is risk-reward.”
"You have to keep your catchers in, but you realise you are going to go for boundaries. It is such a hard place to captain for that reason," he added.
Moreover, Michael Atherton spoke on the partnership,“The first half of the partnership was fashioned in tricky conditions, but it feels better now with the cloud lifting and bits of blue sky.”
“They have come through the hardest part of the day, but things change by the hour at Headingley.”
Not a good Test record for India at Headingley
Notably, India has a poor record at Headingley, having won just two out of seven Tests so far, losing four and drawing one. Their previous match at Leeds in 2021 under Virat Kohli's captaincy was a loss by an innings and 76 runs.
Coming to the match, England opted to bowl first. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) took India to 471 all out. Skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) were the top bowlers for England.
England ended the second session at 107/1, trailing by 364 runs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment