Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fatal Balloon Fire In Brazil Puts Spotlight On Adventure Tourism Risks


2025-06-22 05:00:44
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A tragic hot air balloon accident in Praia Grande, southern Brazil, killed eight people and injured thirteen others on June 21, 2025.

The balloon, run by the company Sobrevoar , was carrying 21 people when it caught fire in the air. Official sources, including the state governor and rescue teams, confirmed these numbers.

The fire started in the basket where the passengers stood. The pilot told people to jump when the balloon got close to the ground. Some managed to escape, but others died from burns or the fall. Emergency teams quickly took the survivors to nearby hospitals.

Praia Grande is famous for its hot air balloon rides, especially during June festivals. Many tourists visit the city for these flights, which help local businesses earn money. Each ride costs about $100, and dozens of balloons fly every day during the busy season.

This was the second deadly hot air balloon accident in Brazil that week. A few days earlier, another crash in São Paulo state killed one person and hurt eleven more. These events have made many people question how safe balloon rides really are.


The balloon company had all the needed licenses and no record of past accidents, according to official statements.

After the crash, the company stopped all flights. Authorities have started an investigation to find out what caused the fire and if safety rules were followed. The results are expected in about a month.

Brazil's president and the state governor both offered their condolences and promised to help the victims' families. They also said the investigation will be thorough and that the state will support everyone affected.

This accident is a serious reminder that adventure tourism, like hot air balloon rides, can be risky. It also shows how important it is for companies and officials to follow safety rules and protect travelers.

For the local economy, the crash could mean fewer tourists and less income for businesses in Praia Grande.

All facts in this story come from official sources, including government officials and the balloon company. No information in this article is made up or based on rumors.

