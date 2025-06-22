403
Iran Unleashes Sweeping Missile Barrage at Israel
(MENAFN) In a significant flare-up of hostilities early Sunday, Iran fired a sweeping missile assault on Israel in retaliation for a U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.
Israeli media revealed that the Iranian offensive involved at least 40 missiles, which targeted several Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and various locations along the nation’s central and coastal belts.
According to an Israeli news agency, impacts were confirmed at no fewer than 10 distinct sites throughout the country.
A media outlet reported that five Iranian missiles struck within Israeli borders—three landed in the Haifa region while two hit areas in the center of the country. The media outlet described the situation in Haifa as “an unusual event” marked by a series of explosions.
Air raid sirens blared across both central and northern parts of Israel, including in Haifa, which had not been alerted during earlier incidents, the media outlet added.
As per a news agency, extensive damage was reported in Haifa. Structural destruction was also documented in the Shephelah lowlands and the Dan Bloc metropolitan area, which encompasses Tel Aviv and its surrounding cities.
Media noted that a building in the Greater Tel Aviv area sustained a direct missile hit, while widespread destruction affected other properties along the coastal zone.
Emergency responders from Magen David Adom were dispatched to multiple strike sites. The service initially reported 11 people injured, including one individual in moderate condition.
Later updates by Israeli media increased the injury toll to 16. Meanwhile, a news agency confirmed at least 23 injuries—primarily minor—with one victim still in moderate condition.
