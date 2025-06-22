8 Dead In Hot Air Balloon Accident In Brazil, Officials Say
At least eight people were killed after a hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers crashed on Saturday in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, local and state officials said.
The tourism balloon caught fire during the flight in early morning hours, crashing in the city of Praia Grande, according to the state fire department.Recommended For You Passwords hacked worldwide: UAE companies urged to boost IT security
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Thirteen survivors were transported to nearby hospitals, according to the fire department.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment