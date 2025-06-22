Dubai: Woman Jailed, Fined Dh5,000 For Shoplifting From Mall

A 46-year-old Eastern European woman has been jailed and fined Dh5,000 by the Dubai Misdemeanour Court for shoplifting from a mall in the emirate.

According to the investigation, a security officer caught the woman and filed a complaint to the Dubai Police.

The security guard said the woman stole garments from the store and was about to flee when he stopped her to ask about the unpaid items. The clothes' anti-theft tags were found in two fitting rooms, where the accused tried on five dresses.

Upon searching her bag, the security guard found the shoplifted clothes, after which the police arrived and arrested the woman.

During the interrogation, the woman confessed to removing the anti-theft tags from three items of clothing on the first floor of the store. She then went up to the second floor and took two more items, all of which she hid in her bag.