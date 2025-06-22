UAE To Embed AI In Cabinet From 2026

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates will integrate its National Artificial Intelligence System into the highest levels of government from January 2026. The system will serve as an advisory member of the Council of Ministers, the Ministerial Development Council, and the boards of all federal entities and government-owned companies. Its mandate includes supporting decision-making, providing real-time analysis, offering technical advice, and enhancing policy efficiency across every sector.

Dubai's ruler and UAE Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, made the announcement on 20 June, emphasising that the world is undergoing“comprehensive transformation-scientifically, economically and socially.” He underscored that the move is intended to prepare the country for future challenges and to“ensure continued prosperity and a dignified life for future generations”.

This development builds upon the UAE's decade‐long focus on artificial intelligence, which began with the appointment of Omar Sultan Al Olama as the world's first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in October 2017. In early 2019, the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 was launched, setting the ambition to position the UAE as a global AI leader by 2031. Subsequent milestones include the founding of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in 2019 and Abu Dhabi's Digital Strategy 2025‐2027, which aims to establish a fully AI‐powered government by 2027.

Analysts suggest that embedding the AI system at ministerial and federal‐company levels could accelerate data‐driven governance, reduce bureaucratic lag, and foster greater inter‐departmental cohesion. One Gulf Business commentator noted that the AI system would“enhance the efficiency of government policies adopted... across all sectors”. However, questions remain over oversight and transparency mechanisms, especially as the system begins analysis in real time.

See also Mubadala's $1bn Sukuk Sale Sees Strong Investor Demand

International observers view the UAE's strategy as part of a wider push by governments to use AI in public administration. Examples include Japan's smart city prototype“Woven City” and various national AI offices globally. Still, no other nation has yet placed an AI inside its cabinet with ministerial‐level access.

Experts highlight both promise and peril. Proponents argue the system's analytical speed can help identify emerging economic, environmental, and public health challenges before they escalate. Critics, however, caution that AI must be complemented by human judgment to avoid embedding algorithmic bias or over‐reliance on model outputs. Ethical guidelines-such as transparency, accountability, and fairness-will need to be codified and enforced to mitigate these risks.

Practical implementation looms as another challenge. Seamless integration into federal bodies and government companies will require significant investment in digital infrastructure, staff training, and inter‐agency coordination. These tasks fall within the remit of the Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, who has spearheaded the country's AI strategy since 2017.

As part of a broader governance overhaul, Sheikh Mohammed also announced the launch of a dedicated Ministry of Foreign Trade, led by Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi-and the renaming of the Ministry of Economy to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism under Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

The government asserts that the AI system will augment human capacity without replacing it, and that final decisions on strategy and policy will remain with elected or appointed officials. Mechanisms to monitor AI‐led inputs and outcomes are expected to be announced before the system's January 2026 launch, according to insiders.

See also UAE's ADNOC to Unleash $440bn Energy Surge in US

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?