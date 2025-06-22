Emerald Mining Begins At 15 New Sites In Panjsher

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): The extraction of emeralds in 15 areas out of 21 newly discovered emerald sites has begun in Hes-e-Awal district of central Panjsher province, an official said on Saturday.

Head of Mines and Petroleum Department Maulvi Mohammad Qasim Amiri told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Recently, 21 new emerald mining areas have been discovered and confirmed by the professional and technical team of this department in the vicinity of the Hes-e-Awal district”.

Among these areas, extraction work has actually begun in 15 areas by local residents after receiving official permits, the director added.

According to Amiri, these areas are in the Khenj, Dasht-e Riyut, and Safid Chehr areas of the Hasa-e Awal district.

More than 600 emerald miners have been issued operating licenses in the province so far.

For total over 1,700 registered emerald mines in Panjshir, more than 600 mines have received operating licenses so far – including 15 new sites.

Maulvi Amiri emphasized these measures have been taken to increase the production and export of Panjshir emeralds and improve the economic situation of the residents.

