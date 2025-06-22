Jawzjan Farmers Seek Support Amid Severe Drought

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Some farmers in northern Jawzjan province say they are facing sharp declines in agricultural yields amid severe drought, calling for urgent support from the caretaker government and aid organisations.

Officials estimate that the drought has affected 80 percent of farmland in the province, where agriculture and livestock are the backbone of the local economy.

Farmers voice concern

Mohammad Amin, a farmer from Qara Darya village in Shiberghan, said the situation is dire.“This year, we haven't even harvested a single sack of wheat,” he said, adding that he sowed 125 kilograms of wheat seed across three acres of land, but the harvest completely failed due to a lack of rainfall.

“Unlike previous years, there was no rain or snowfall this winter. The soil was too dry, and all the seeds we planted with high hopes dried up before sprouting,” he added.

Amin, who also keeps livestock, said the land has dried and cracked, and animals are falling ill due to the ongoing water shortage.“There's no hope left for this land,” he lamented, calling for emergency assistance from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and humanitarian agencies.

Abdul Aziz, a 70-year-old farmer from Dushanbe village, echoed similar concerns.

“In my lifetime, I have never seen such a drought. I've farmed this land all my life, but never faced such harsh conditions. We've lost all hope,” he said.

Aziz planted 700 kilograms of wheat this season, but the crops failed due to the extreme drought and lack of rainfall.

“The well has dried up, the scorching sun has burned everything, and the earth is lifeless. Our crops died before reaching maturity,” he said. He also urged support and recommended introducing modern irrigation techniques such as drip irrigation.

In Aqcha district, livestock owner Abdul Hai said he had not witnessed a drought this severe in the past 50 years.

“This year, all our crops dried up. There isn't even fodder for our animals,” he said.“There are no food or fodder reserves, and the animals are starving. Without urgent help, many will perish before winter-or we'll be forced to sell them at very low prices out of desperation.”

Officials acknowledge impact

Rustam Karimi, head of agricultural affairs at the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock in Jawzjan, told Pajhwok that around 80 percent of the province's farmland has been impacted by drought this year.

He projected an 8 percent decline in overall wheat yields compared to last year.

“In 1404, certified wheat seed was sown on 43,859 hectares, with an expected yield of over 7.9 million tonnes. In comparison, last year's area was 46,533 hectares, producing over 8.4 million tonnes,” he said.

Karimi added that rainfed wheat yields had dropped by around 23 percent, while the cultivated area shrank by roughly 9 percent.

In response, he said the department, in cooperation with partner organisations, has distributed over 102,000 tonnes of seed and chemical fertiliser during the past and current years-a process still underway.

To address the crisis and improve efficiency, the department is also providing technical training and practical guidance to farmers on water conservation and modern farming practices.

kk/sa