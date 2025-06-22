403
Leaving everyone in absolute astonishment, Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise visit on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par!
(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) With just 1 day left for its release, Sitaare Zameen Par is a film that has been eagerly awaited by audiences. The trailer of this spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par has promised to deliver a heartwarming journey filled with love, laughter, and happiness. While the makers have kept everyone engaged with its soulful songs, they have now shared an adorable behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets, when none other than Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise visit, leaving Aamir Khan and the 10 rising stars beaming with joy.
Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par resulted in a truly wholesome moment. Aamir Khan greeted him with a warm hug, while the 10 young stars were seen thoroughly enjoying the presence of the superstar. Some recited his iconic dialogues, and others struck his signature pose alongside him. The moment culminated in a memorable group picture with the legend.
As the makers shared this heartwarming video on social media, they captioned it:
Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.
Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres internationally from *20th June, 2025* through AA Films.
