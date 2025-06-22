Iphone 16 Pro, Iphone 16 Pro Max On Discount: Flipkart Offers Price Cuts, Exchange And Bank Deals

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Flipkart is offering discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, including price cuts, exchange offers, and bank deals. Buyers can save on various storage variants and even get additional discounts by trading in their old smartphones.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are now on Flipkart with discounts. These premium devices are known for their performance and cameras. For a limited time, Flipkart offers price cuts, bank offers, and EMI options.

Buyers can exchange old smartphones for discounts on their new iPhone. The base 128GB iPhone 16 Pro, usually Rs 1,19,900, is now Rs 1,09,900 after an 8% discount.

The 256GB version, previously Rs 1,29,900, is now listed at Rs 1,22,900, a 5% price drop. This offer extends to all four colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Desert Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is also discounted. The 256GB variant, retailing for Rs1,44,900, is now Rs 1,32,900, an 8% discount. The 512GB and 1TB models are also cheaper.

The 512GB is now Rs 1,57,900 (down from Rs 1,64,900), and the 1TB model is Rs 1,77,900 instead of Rs 1,84,900. These discounts make it a good time to get the Pro Max, especially for those seeking maximum storage and performance.

Besides price cuts, Flipkart offers customers the option to trade in their old smartphones for additional savings. Buyers can get up to Rs 48,150 off through the exchange program. This is a great opportunity for those upgrading from older iPhones or premium Android smartphones.

Flipkart also offers bank and payment deals. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get up to Rs 4,000 off on eligible transactions. Non-EMI credit card transactions qualify for a Rs 2,000 discount, while regular credit card payments offer up to Rs 3,000 off.