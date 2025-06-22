Gold Price RISES Today Amid Middle-East Tensions: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold prices have seen a significant jump recently. According to the IBJA website, as of Friday, June 20th, the price of 24-carat gold was ₹98,691 per 10 grams. Previously, gold was at ₹99,261 per 10 grams

Gold Price

Looking at the price by carat, 18-carat gold is priced at ₹74,018, 20-carat at ₹90,401, and 24-carat gold is currently at ₹98,691 per 10 grams.

So far in 2025, meaning the last six months, gold has become more expensive by ₹22,529. On January 1st, the price of gold was ₹76,162, which has now reached ₹98,691 per 10 grams.

In 2024, the price of gold was ₹63,352 on January 1st. By December 31st, gold reached ₹76,162 per 10 grams. This means the price of gold increased by ₹12,810 last year.

According to experts, the price of gold could reach ₹1.10 lakh by the end of 2025. The biggest reason behind this is geopolitical tension, which is leading people to increase their investment in gold.

The biggest reason for the rise in gold prices is global tension. Along with the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions are now increasing in the Middle East between Iran and Israel. Because of this, people consider gold to be the safest investment.

America's entry into the Iran-Israel conflict has further increased global tension. If the war escalates, gold prices could see a further increase. Those who have already invested in gold should wait.

According to experts, if you are planning to invest in gold right now, you should wait and see. Gold prices may fall somewhat after a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Investing at that level would be beneficial.