Israeli Occupation Media Reports Heavy Casualties, Damage In Iranian Strikes


2025-06-22 03:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 22 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation media announced that Iran launched an attack early Sunday with 30 missiles in two waves that landed in various areas within the territories occupied in 1948, resulting in injuries and significant material damage.
Israeli occupation media reported that 15 people were injured, two in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and the other injuries were minor
The report said Iranian missiles hit 10 areas, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, causing widespread damage, noting that there was extensive destruction at a strike site in Tel Aviv. (end)
