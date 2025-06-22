403
Israeli Occupation Forces Detains 4 Palestinians At Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 22 (KUNA) -- Jerusalem Awqaf (endowment) and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department reported that Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque after midnight, arresting four of its guards.
In a press statement, the department noted that Israeli police raided the prayer halls in a provocative manner before detaining the guards.
The Jerusalem Governorate added that the occupation forces broke into the Old Prayer Hall inside Al-Aqsa, smashed lockers, and searched the premises violently, interrogating several guards and a firefighter on-site before making the arrests.
The governorate stressed that these assaults come as part of a broader, ongoing pattern of violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and its staff.
For the ninth consecutive day, strict entry restrictions continue at Al-Aqsa under the pretext of a "state of emergency" due to tensions with Iran, raising serious concerns about its historic and legal status. (end)
