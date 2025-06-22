Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

markets analysis on behalf of Christopher Tahir - Senior Market Strategist at Exness


2025-06-22 02:53:53
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 19th June 2025

Bitcoin was stable as investors could remain cautious amid geopolitical concerns and monetary policy considerations. Rising speculation over a potential U.S. military engagement in the Israel-Iran conflict could fuel more caution among investors. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain interest rates and revise down its 2026 rate-cut projections could limit risk appetite. Chair Jerome Powe’l’s remarks emphasizing inflationary risks from trade policy have further dampened hopes for near-term policy easing.

The market could find some support from increased regulatory clarity as the Senate passed the GENIUS stablecoin bill while President Trump pushes for its adoption. A stronger legal framework could nurture more retail and institutional use of digital assets, potentially supporting prices over the long term. Furthermore, institutional inflows via ETFs provide a degree of support. The near-term outlook for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market could remain uncertain as the market could be exposed to more volatility in the case of geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

MENAFN22062025006667014463ID1109705606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search