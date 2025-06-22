403
Thailand’s Premier Dismisses Resignation Calls
(MENAFN) Thailand’s ruling Pheu Thai Party declared on Saturday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will neither step down nor call for the dissolution of parliament, dismissing opposition demands triggered by a leaked phone conversation with Cambodia’s Senate President.
In a Facebook statement, party Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong stated, "The Prime Minister has firmly affirmed to us that she will continue to fully carry out her duties in addressing the crises the country is currently facing," referencing ongoing tensions with Cambodia.
This statement follows the release of an audio recording on Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen’s Facebook page, capturing a phone exchange between him and Paetongtarn.
During the call, Paetongtarn reportedly criticized Thailand’s 2nd Army Region commander over the military’s management of a border clash that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier on May 28.
In response, opposition parties and demonstrators have demanded Paetongtarn’s resignation and the calling of new elections. Opposition leader Natthapong Ruengpanyawut described the incident as "a breach of public trust" and urged a snap election.
Heightening tensions further, Thai officials lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau accusing Hun Sen of threatening national security and exacerbating diplomatic friction, according to media.
On Friday, Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja requested the Constitutional Court to determine whether Paetongtarn should retain her position. Meanwhile, a faction of lawmakers has petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the Prime Minister’s actions.
Despite the political storm sparked by the leaked conversation, Sorawong emphasized that the government remains committed to pushing forward with its major policy goals for the remainder of its term.
