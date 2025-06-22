403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE’s premium membership service SupperClub expands into Africa and South Asia
(MENAFN- The Loop) Building on its exponential growth across the GCC region, SupperClub is now extending its unique platform to clientele in territories including Pakistan, Nigeria and South Africa.
Homegrown premium membership platform, SupperClub, is expanding its portfolio of discounted luxury experiences with new collaborations in Africa and South Asia. Extending beyond the GCC for the first time, SupperClub offers elegant experiences for a single subscription fee, allowing members to make limitless reservations and use unlimited offers at five star dining and leisure venues at a lower than usual price.
Central to the expansion into Pakistan is a recent partnership with The Privilege Club, one of Asia's premier members-only luxury programs by the Hashoo Group. The collaboration will see SupperClub members receive discounted rates on the Privilege Club hotel rooms and food and beverage outlets and spas at over 40 venues, while the Privilege Club members will receive bespoke rates on SupperClub membership. The agreement was formalised in a signing ceremony between co-founder of SupperClub, Mehreen Omar, and CEO of Privilege Club Hospitality, Bastien Blanc.
As a proud Pakistani, Mehreen explained, “Bringing SupperClub to Pakistan feels like a full-circle moment for me. It’s a country with a deep love for food, culture, and connection, and we are thrilled to introduce something we built to the people who understand the joy of dining better than anyone. SupperClub will give both locals and expats in Pakistan exclusive offers to their favourite restaurants in a way that feels elevated, effortless, and just a little more special.”
She continued, “What makes it even more exciting is that we have so many travellers going between Pakistan and the UAE and now, with SupperClub, they can enjoy the same perks in both regions. It’s about making premium offers more accessible, more seamless, and more rewarding, wherever you are.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Blanc said, “This partnership is more than a collection of benefits, it’s a bridge between vibrant cultures, offering unforgettable journeys to those who seek the extraordinary.”
Launched in Dubai in November 2020, SupperClub set out to fill a gap in the market for luxury experiences at high-end venues, offered at exceptional rates and in a seamless, discreet manner. It has built an extensive portfolio of affiliations with luxurious hotels, restaurants, spas and beach clubs around the region. Explaining the distinctiveness of the business, Mehreen said, “SupperClub is unique in providing the best offers in exclusive places with the most discreet administration of the discount; no one needs to know you are availing an offer by showing a card or entering a code. All you need to do is become a member, make a booking at your favourite restaurant and when you arrive at the venue, the discount is applied automatically.”
Beyond the GCC and Pakistan, SupperClub is also establishing a strong presence in Africa, with leading brands such as Pullman Capetown; Culinary Table, Johannesburg; The Burgundy by Chef Stone, Abuja; and RSVP, Lagos. With plans to continue their global expansion, Mehreen concluded, “SupperClub Middle East is a platform for those who value premium experiences and smart spending. Members enjoy unlimited access to exclusive dining offers, beach and pool days, and lifestyle perks – all booked seamlessly via the platform or through our dedicated concierge. It’s a discreet, elevated way to enjoy these experiences, and we're excited to be expanding this concept into new markets.”
Homegrown premium membership platform, SupperClub, is expanding its portfolio of discounted luxury experiences with new collaborations in Africa and South Asia. Extending beyond the GCC for the first time, SupperClub offers elegant experiences for a single subscription fee, allowing members to make limitless reservations and use unlimited offers at five star dining and leisure venues at a lower than usual price.
Central to the expansion into Pakistan is a recent partnership with The Privilege Club, one of Asia's premier members-only luxury programs by the Hashoo Group. The collaboration will see SupperClub members receive discounted rates on the Privilege Club hotel rooms and food and beverage outlets and spas at over 40 venues, while the Privilege Club members will receive bespoke rates on SupperClub membership. The agreement was formalised in a signing ceremony between co-founder of SupperClub, Mehreen Omar, and CEO of Privilege Club Hospitality, Bastien Blanc.
As a proud Pakistani, Mehreen explained, “Bringing SupperClub to Pakistan feels like a full-circle moment for me. It’s a country with a deep love for food, culture, and connection, and we are thrilled to introduce something we built to the people who understand the joy of dining better than anyone. SupperClub will give both locals and expats in Pakistan exclusive offers to their favourite restaurants in a way that feels elevated, effortless, and just a little more special.”
She continued, “What makes it even more exciting is that we have so many travellers going between Pakistan and the UAE and now, with SupperClub, they can enjoy the same perks in both regions. It’s about making premium offers more accessible, more seamless, and more rewarding, wherever you are.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Blanc said, “This partnership is more than a collection of benefits, it’s a bridge between vibrant cultures, offering unforgettable journeys to those who seek the extraordinary.”
Launched in Dubai in November 2020, SupperClub set out to fill a gap in the market for luxury experiences at high-end venues, offered at exceptional rates and in a seamless, discreet manner. It has built an extensive portfolio of affiliations with luxurious hotels, restaurants, spas and beach clubs around the region. Explaining the distinctiveness of the business, Mehreen said, “SupperClub is unique in providing the best offers in exclusive places with the most discreet administration of the discount; no one needs to know you are availing an offer by showing a card or entering a code. All you need to do is become a member, make a booking at your favourite restaurant and when you arrive at the venue, the discount is applied automatically.”
Beyond the GCC and Pakistan, SupperClub is also establishing a strong presence in Africa, with leading brands such as Pullman Capetown; Culinary Table, Johannesburg; The Burgundy by Chef Stone, Abuja; and RSVP, Lagos. With plans to continue their global expansion, Mehreen concluded, “SupperClub Middle East is a platform for those who value premium experiences and smart spending. Members enjoy unlimited access to exclusive dining offers, beach and pool days, and lifestyle perks – all booked seamlessly via the platform or through our dedicated concierge. It’s a discreet, elevated way to enjoy these experiences, and we're excited to be expanding this concept into new markets.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment