Changan CS95 Platinum Variant starts from OMR 9990 (Excludes VAT) 4WD, 7- Seater limited stock available.
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Crafted with discerning families in mind, the Changan CS95 4WD Platinum is a masterclass in space, style, and everyday sophistication. This high-performance, intelligent seven-seater SUV is designed to enhance every journey, offering generous room across three rows and surrounding occupants with premium materials and intuitive technology. With its confident stance and balanced proportions, it delivers both practicality and presence.
For a limited period, Changan CS95 Platinum can be owned in cash price of OMR 9990 (Excluding VAT) Its striking design, premium features and comprehensive safety systems work together to provide a rewarding drive. The CS95 Platinum is backed by a manufacturer’s warranty of six years or 250,000 kilometres, offering lasting peace of mind and confidence in every drive.
Powering the CS95 Platinum is a 2.0-litre turbocharged GDI engine producing 224 horsepower and 390 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, it delivers composed and confident performance across a range of conditions.
The exterior of the CS95 Platinum strikes a confident and contemporary profile, blending bold styling with purposeful detailing. Its presence is anchored by 20 inch alloy wheels fitted with 255/50 R20 tyres and supported by a full-size spare. LED headlamps with automatic on and off function and integrated daytime running lights ensure visibility and distinction. A power liftgate allows convenient rear access, while the panoramic sunroof opens the cabin to light and air. Further highlights include power-folding mirrors, a shark fin antenna, an underbody guard, chrome-finished dual exhaust pipes, and chrome-accented door mouldings.
Inside, the CS95 Platinum combines thoughtful convenience with lasting comfort. Ultra Fibre leather seats are complemented by front-seat ventilation, a tri-zone climate control system, and power-adjustable settings for both driver and passenger. The driver also benefits from lumbar support, seat memory, and massage functionality. Wireless charging and a refrigerated centre armrest enhance everyday usability. Additional features include electronic paddle shifters, a smart key with push-button start and remote engine starter, and multifunction steering controls for seamless access. Adaptive cruise control and anti-pinch power windows offer added assurance, while a 10.2 inch LCD trip display, six cup holders and dual 12V sockets add comfort and convenience to every drive.
The CS95 Platinum places a strong emphasis on safety and smart connectivity. Its safety suite includes an electronic parking brake, multiple airbags covering the front, side, and curtain zones, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Central locking is supported by remote access, speed-sensing auto lock, and collision unlock. Advanced driver assistance features such as Forward Collision Warning, Hill Hold Control, Descent Control, Active Engine Braking, and Auto Hold contribute to capable handling and confident performance. These are supported by ABS, EBD, brake assist, and traction control, as well as front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera with recording, and a high-definition 540-degree chassis view.
For entertainment and navigation, the CS95 Platinum features a 12.3 inch infotainment screen with GCC map guidance and voice command. Seamless smartphone integration is enabled via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio, six speakers, and dual USB ports delivering a complete multimedia experience.
The Changan CS95 Platinum brings together comfort, performance, and intelligent design 7 seater SUV built for families who expect more space and comfort.
